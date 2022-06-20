Bhopal: Processing units should be set up in view of huge production of guava: CM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that industrial institutions should cooperate in realising the possibilities of fruit production and processing in Madhya Pradesh. Such units can be set up especially in view of the huge production of guava in many districts. The CM was holding talks with chairman, M/s Parle Agro Private Limited Prakash Chauhan, CEO Schauna and other representatives, who came to meet him at Mantralaya on Monday.

The officials of the institute informed the CM about the proposed new investment in Madhya Pradesh.

Accordingly, a ready-to-serve fruit drink manufacturing unit is being expanded in Mandideep in Raisen district for dairy and fruit-based beverages. The institute has also reserved 2.06 acres of land for this project.

The proposed capital investment would be Rs 340.86 crore and employment would be given to more than 150 people. Presently Parle Group is manufacturing various fruit drinks and dairy products by operating 10 industrial units in the country including Mandideep in the food processing sector. Since 1985, Parle Group has made efforts in this field.

MD of John Deere India Limited Shailendra Jagtap and director Mukul also met the CM. Officials of the Industrial Institute informed the CM about tractor manufacturing and other business activities in the state.

Principal Secretary to the CM Manish Rastogi and Principal Secretary, Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Sanjay Kumar Shukla were also present.