Bhopal: Priyanka To Campaign In Towns, Rahul In Rural Areas, Kharge In SC seats |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress has made a strategy for electioneering by its top leaders. Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge will campaign at different places.

They will campaign separately in urban, rural and SC/ST-dominated constituencies. Priyanka Gandhi has been given the command of rural areas. She has already addressed two rallies in the state.

Her first rally was in Jabalpur and second in Gwalior. According to reports, the next rally of Priyanka may be held either in Indore or in Bhopal. She will also hold rallies in other urban areas. Rahul is going to launch party’s campaign from Shahdol on August 8.

He will campaign in rural areas and in those places dominated by tribal people. He will address meetings in the constituencies reserved for ST candidates. Along with this, he will also hold small meetings and road shows in rural areas.

During the Bharat Jodo Yatra, it was believed that the influence of Rahul increased in rural areas. His connect with tribal people has also become intense, so the party will use Rahul in those areas. On the other hand, Kharge will hold meetings in SC-dominated areas.

He will launch campaign from Sagar on August 13. Kharge will be projected as SC leader and sent to those seats reserved for SC candidates. Kharge has made his intention clear through a tweet on an incident related to a Dalit in Chhatarpur.

Congress Lacks Influential

OBC leader The Congress is in want of an influential OBC leader to campaign for the party. In the name of OBC leader, the Congress has former state president Arun Yadav, former ministers Kamleshwar Patel and Jitu Patwari.

The real problem is that these people cannot match Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who comes of the OBC community. There is no powerful OBC leader in the party’s central leadership. For this reason, the Congress is gathering those OBC leaders who are not of high stature and belong to different OBC groups in rural areas.