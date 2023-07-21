Bhopal: Priyanka May Give ‘Extra Edge’ To Women In Gwalior Rally

Priyanka Gandhi |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will corner the BJP government of the state and also former party man Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia during her public meeting which is going to held in Gwalior on Friday.

In a boost to the Congress campaign in poll-bound state, party leader Priyanka Gandhi will address a public rally in the crucial Gwalior-Chambal region, which is the home turf of Scindia.

On Friday, she will reach the Mausoleum (Samadhi) of Rani Laxmibai and will reach the Mela Ground where she will address a public meeting.

All leaders including state in-charges, former Chief Ministers Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh, MLAs and other party workers are camping in the city and making arrangements to make the programme a successful one.

The seat equation

In Gwalior-Chambal division as many as 34 seats are in vogue. In 2018 assembly elections, the Congress has registered win in 26 seats, BJP in 7 and the BSP had registered victory in only one seat.

After toppling the Congress government in 2020, by-elections were fought in 28 seats. The BJP won 19 seats and Congress secured only nine seats in the elections. The Congress wants to repeat the results of 2018 elections.

