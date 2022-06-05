e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Prime Minister to inaugurate 'Iconic Week' on June 6, Raja Bhoj hall, venue of broadcast

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, June 05, 2022, 12:45 AM IST
(Photo by SAM PANTHAKY / AFP)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to inaugurate the 'Iconic Week' under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on June 6, according to official information; the programme will be broadcast in 75 major Indian cities.

The programme will be telecast at Kushabhau Thackeray-International Convention Centre, Bhopal's Raja Bhoj Hall through webcast from 10:30 am, as per the official press release.

During the event, various administrative reforms carried out by the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Corporate Affairs in the financial sector development and economic progress of the country will be showcased.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate a digital exhibition highlighting the work done by the finance ministry over the years and launch 5 special edition coins in different denomination.

The Prime Minister will also launch ëJan Samarth Portalí ñ a single unified national portal which will be simple and convenient for all beneficiaries of credit-linked government schemes. A short film titled 'Money Flows, Nation Grows' will also be screened.

Various programmes will be organised across the country from June 6 to June 11 in various departments of the Ministry of Finance and Corporate Affairs like Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, Department of Financial Services, Controller General of Accounts, Arun Jaitley National Institute of Financial Management, etc.

article-image

