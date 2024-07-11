Bhopal Power Cut Plan July 12: Power To Remain Disrupted In Airy State, Sharda Vihar Colony, & More; Check Full List Below

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has released a schedule of planned power disruptions on July 12 to facilitate essential maintenance and repairs. Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimise inconvenience.

Areas including Barkhedi Khurd, Dairy State, Sharda Vihar Colony, Kerwa Kothi, Indra Vihar, Sun City, Haj House, Indraprasth, and surrounding areas in Bhopal will experience power cuts on July 12. This interruption is due to maintenance work being carried out by the authorities.

Residents in these areas are advised to plan accordingly and make necessary arrangements to mitigate any inconvenience caused by the power interruption.