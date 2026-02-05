Bhopal Power Cut Plan February 6: Power To Remain Disrupted In Shiv Shakti Nagar, Indra Nagar & More Check Full List | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents in many parts of Bhopal will face temporary power cuts on February 6, 2026, due to planned electricity maintenance and line shifting work.

The power department has announced that supply will remain affected in different areas at different times to carry out conductor stringing, 11 kV line shifting, and other repair works. People are advised to plan their day accordingly.

Area: Bardia Foods Bhopal, Dhruv Pestisides, Mechanical Const, Gk Industries Bpl, Manjeet Industries, Swastik Rubber Industries, Fitwell Corporation, Akshay Engineering, Kanak Enterprises

Time: 10:00 to 17:00

Reason: Covered conductor stringing work under SSTD.

Area: Timber Market, Chhola Desehra Maidan, Chhola Mandir,

Time: 10:00 to 16:00

Reason: shifting of 11 kv line bt STC

Area: Kaichi Chhla, Satya Gyan Colony, Nav Jeevan Colony,

Time: 10:00 to 16:00

Reason: shifting of 11 kv line bt STC

Area: Chandbadi, Shiv Shakti Nagar, Chandbadi, Prem Nagar.

Time: 10:00 to 16:00

Reason: DTR Maintenance work

Area: BHEL pump, Bidla mandir, Shahid smarak, MLA rest house.

Time: 10:30 to 16:30

Reason: covered conductor stringing work under SSTD

Area: MLA rest house, Malviya Nagar IDBI bank, MLA Quarters,

Time: 10:00 to 17:00

Reason: covered conductor to bare conductor.

Area: MP Agro Putlighar, Fakhruddin Masjid Area, Indra Nagar, New Rajeev Nagar, Vasundhara Col.Teelajamalpura, P&T Colony, Housing Board Teela.

Time: 10:00 to 16:00

Reason: Line Maintenance work

Area: Sindhi Col, Putlighar, Islami Gate, Bajariya Shahajanabad, Gallabazar Shahjahanabad, Katre Clinic, Adarsh Hospital, Shahjahanabad Post office, Tanga Stand.

Time: 10:00 to 16:00

Reason: Line maintenance work

Area: Jhulelal Market, Tiger Ward, Shivaji ward & Area

Time: 10:00 to 16:00

Reason: Line Maintenace work

Area: Pipaliya Pende Khan & Near by Area.

Time: 10:00 to 16:00

Reason: RDSS Work by LT Shakti Nagar Zone.

Area: Hoshangabad Road, Sagar Royal,Surendra Landmark,Shalimar Seven Garden, Fortune Glory,Chinar Fortune , Nandan Palace, Data Com,Vridavan Garden,

Time: 13:00 to 15:00

Reason: DTR Augmentation Work by LT Vidhya Nagar Zone