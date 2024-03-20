Bhopal Power Cut March 21: Power To Remain Disrupted In Palasi Village, Badwai Village, Raj Nagar Palasi & More; Check Full Schedule Below

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents in various areas of Bhopal will experience scheduled power cuts on March 21, aimed at essential maintenance work across various neighborhoods. The schedule, carefully curated by authorities, ensures that areas undergo temporary disruptions at specified times to facilitate upkeep and improvements in the power infrastructure.

Here's a breakdown of the scheduled power cuts:

Palasi Village, Badwai Village, Raj Nagar Palasi, and Surrounding Areas: Residents in these locales will experience power cuts from 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM.

Laxmi Nagar, Sunder Nagar, Vivekanand Colony, and Vicinity: From 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon.

Amritpuri, Nirmal Nagar, Surbhi Life Space, and Adjacent Areas: Scheduled power cuts will be in effect from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM.

Nagaarjun, Mayadham, Tagore Nagar, and Nearby Vicinities: Between 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

Vastu Vihar, Radha Kunj Colony, and Surrounding Vicinities: Commencing from 06:00 AM to 08:00 AM.

BDA Colony, LIG, MIG HIG, and Nearby Areas: Residents in these localities will experience scheduled power cuts from 04:00 PM to 06:30 PM.

Airport City, Signature Park, School Sector, Holy Family School, and Vicinity: Scheduled power cuts are set from 10:00 AM to 02:00 PM.

New Amaltas Colony, Nahar Wali Patti, New Friend Society, and Adjacent Areas: From 10:00 AM to 06:00 PM.

Sumitra Parisar, Soumya Evergreen, Signature Green Atlantis Colony, and Nearby Areas: Between 11:00 AM to 03:00 PM.

Central Bank and Surrounding Areas: From 10:00 AM to 06:00 PM,

Residents in these localities will experience scheduled power cuts, allowing for essential maintenance work to be conducted efficiently.

Residents are urged to cooperate with authorities and plan their daily activities accordingly to minimise inconvenience during the specified time slots.