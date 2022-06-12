Bhopal police solve blind murder mystery; non repayment of Rs 500 loan led to labourer's killing

Unsplash

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Gunga police have solved the mystery of a blind murder that took place in Ratua village on Saturday morning, said police on Sunday. A co-worker has been arrested for killing because the deceased did not repay Rs 500.

Police station incharge Ramesh Rai told Free Press that the villagers informed them about a body lying at chicken shop on Saturday morning.

The police found that some unidentified people had attacked Shyamlal Ahirwar (40) with blunt object and sharp-edged weapon. The victim was a labourer. After work, he went to sleep at the chicken shop of Bharat Ahirwar on Friday night.

When Bharat came in morning, he found Shyamlal lying in a pool of blood.

The police received information that Jalam Nath (25) and Shyamlal had worked together at the mandi and both were sitting at the shop at night.

The police found the accused near a stone crusher. He was arrested. He told the police that Shyamlal had taken loan of Rs 500, which he did not return. On the night, they had heated arguments and Jalam attacked him with knife, stone and left the spot. The police have registered a case under Section 302 of IPC against the accused.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Main accused of Bhopal blade attack has 32 criminal cases at the age of 38