Bhopal: Police, BMC raze illegal construction of accused who murdered BJP worker Neeraj Oontwal

BHOPAL: The Kamla Nagar Police and teams of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) razed illegal construction of the accused who had murdered a BJP worker on late Saturday night.

The 35-year-old Neeraj Oontwal was stabbed to death and two of his cousins were injured during a fight with the eight accused.

The accused are on the run and police have declared a reward of Rs 5,000 on arrest of each of the accused.

The murder had triggered panic in Kamla Nagar’s Ambedkar Nagar area. Oontwal and his cousins Amar, Ranu and Akash were standing near Ambedkar Nagar around 12 am, the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

The accused Rajendra Dhanwar and Golu tiger and their adies arrived and after a verbal spat, took out knives and stabbed all of them.

Oontwal sustained injuries around his neck and after being taken to hospital, he was declared dead.

His cousins Akash and Rany sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment.

Police said the eight persons involved in the murder are on the run.

On Monday, teams of the civic body and the police reached Ambedkar Nagar and razed the shanty and other illegal constructions of the accused Rajendra Dhanwar.

BMC has also listed other encroachments of the accused and those will be removed in further action.

However, even after two days of the incident no arrest was made by the police.