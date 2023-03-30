Bhopal: PM Modi to hold first road show before assembly polls on April 1

District administration conducts rehearsal for PM Narendra Modi visit on April 1 in Bhopal, on Thursday. |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to organise his first road show in Bhopal seven months before the assembly election. Nevertheless, Modi may wave to the crowd through the open window of his car.

The administration is making all arrangements keeping that in mind. The Bharatiya Janata Party is also getting ready for it.

Modi will cover the road from Kushbhau Thakre Bhawan to Kamalapati station. BJP workers and residents of the city will welcome the Prime Minister standing on both sides of the road.

There will be people on Link Road number 1, Shivaji Nagar and at various squares to welcome him. Roadside stages will be set up to welcome Modi. The BJP workers will be on those stages.

The road show of Modi is important because of the ensuing assembly election. It indicates that he will aggressively campaign for the polls.

According to president of the party’s state unit VD Sharma, the party workers will be present at Kamalapati station in large number, besides they will be on both sides of the road to welcome him.

Modi is going to give a huge gift to Madhya Pradesh in the form of Vande Bharat Train. The BJP workers will thank Modi at all those stations through which the train will pass.

Vehicular traffic to remain suspended on many routes on Saturday

Traffic will remain diverted across the city in wake of the scheduled visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bhopal on Saturday. The commute will remain suspended on the road connecting Roshanpura square to Old Police Control Room trijunction and from Fish aquarium tri junction to Gandhi Park trijunction.

Apart from this, vehicular movement will remain prohibited from Roshanpura square to polytechnic square, Kamla Park, Retghat, VIP road, Lalghati and Gandhi Nagar trijunction.

Two-wheeler, four-wheeler commuters and public transport will be able to pass through the Banganga square, Fish aquarium road, Khatlapura, PHQ trijunction to go towards Bharat Talkies and main railway station from Roshanpura square.

Mini buses and other buses will be able to pass through Apex bank, link road number 1, board office square, DB mall, press complex, BSNL trijunction, EOQ office, KV number 1, Maida mill trijunction, Subhash Nagar bridge, Prabhat square and Bogda bridge to connect to Bharat talkies from Roshanpura square.

Commute shall also remain prohibited for loading vehicles and other vehicles from Bagsewaniya police station till Mansarovar trijunction and from Board office square till Bagsewaniay trijunction completely.

No entry from platform No 1

People going to the Rani Kamalapati railway station will not be able to enter from Platform number 1 side, and will have to come from Platform number 5 side.