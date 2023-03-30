ISSF Shotgun World Cup: Bhopal’s Manisha part of Indian contingent

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Trap shooter of the Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy is taking part in the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation Shotgun World Cup organised in Larnaca, Cyprus, from March 25 to April 3.

The 23-year-old Bhopal girl, Manisha Keer, is participating in the trap events of shotgun shooting. She is going to participate in the trap shooting women and the trap mixed team events. Keer will be competing against 66 shooters coming from 31 different nations in the Trap Women event. In a trap mixed team event, she will go against 48 shooters coming from 15 different nations. Earlier, she won one gold and one silver in the 2021 Shotgun World Cups held in New Delhi and Cairo, Egypt.

India has sent a 16-member contingent for the Larnaca meet—10 in trap event and six in skeet event of shotgun shooting. The shooters will compete in both individual and team events. Around 500 shooters from across the world have been listed for the ISSF Shotgun World Cup 2023 in Larnaca. The ISSF World Cup Larnaca will conclude on April 2.