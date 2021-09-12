Bhopal: PHE approves water supply schemes worth Rs 2521 crore under Jal Jeevan Mission

Bhopal: State Public Health Engineering Department has approved water supply schemes costing Rs 2521.33 crore under Jal Jeevan Mission. This includes the highest ever 2840 water bodies in rural areas, said an official release.

As per the release, additional chief secretary, Public Health Engineering Department, Malay Shrivastava said approval was granted after examining 2840 proposals received in connection with rural water supply schemes of 45 districts.

He said, “It’s for the first time that the department has given one-time approval for such a huge number of water supply schemes (at a time). The field staff of the department will ensure providing drinking water through tap connections to rural population by completing the water supply schemes as soon as possible.”

“In order to supply drinking water through domestic tap connection to entire rural population of the state, the Public Health Engineering Department is working on expansion of water structures under National Water Life Mission. So far, arrangements have been made to provide drinking water through tap connections to 100 per cent households of about 3260 villages in the state”, stated the release.

As per release, Jal Jeevan Mission gives priority to villages affected by water quality, Sansad Adarsh Gram and scheduled castes and tribes dominated villages. The Public Health Engineering Department had set a target to provide 22.80 lakh tap connections to rural population by March 31, 2022.

With this approval of the total 2840 water supply schemes by the department, the remaining target will be met in the coming months with the planned and time bound action of the department, states the release.

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 12:00 AM IST