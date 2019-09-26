Bhopal: Penalising culprit is important not their arrest; SDGP

BHOPAL: The special director general of police (SDGP)) training Sanjay Rana asked the officials to learn the eco-system of the cooperative institutions and to understand the legal architecture so as to be able to conduct the proper and pin point investigations.

The three day state level training session started on Financial and Cooperative Institutes Related Crime at Bhori police academy on Wednesday. The SDGP stated that it is not important to arrest the culprit of the case but to penalise them is an important task.

To learn the fraud, the investigating officer should have the knowledge of financial transactions of the institutes right from top to bottom.

The Managing Director of Reserve Bank of India Aditya Gahia during his talk said, “If a person obtains a financial help on the basis of fraud papers it comes under the financial irregularities.”

He gave the details of the types of fraud and the related Acts, including the money laundering, market fraud, non banking financial companies Act, IT Act, Cyber Act among others.

Talking about the motive of the training ADG Rajendra Kumar stated the training aims to abreast the officials with the new technology. The training is given to understand the fraud related to the agriculture based cooperative institutions.