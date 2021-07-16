Bhopal: Patwari drowns self, one-year-old daughter in water tank

Hoshangabad: A Patwari from Itarsi killed herself and her one-year-old daughter on Friday morning. The police believe that she was depressed after her husband succumbed to covid-19 two months ago.

The resident of Ganesh Nagar colony in Malviyaganj area, Rajani Panthi, committed suicide by jumping into a water tank with her daughter.

Panthi was posted to Dhurpan village. She was at home on maternity leave.

After her husband died, she was left alone with her 12-year-old son and one-year-old daughter, Apoorva. Her brother-in-law also lived with his wife nextdoor.

On Friday morning when her son woke up to go to his tuitions, he could not find his mother in the house.

Scared, he went to his aunt Shweta who lives nextdoor.

They began searching for Rajani everywhere in the house and neighborhood when they spotted the their bodies inside the water tank on terrace.

The neighbours called the police who took out the bodies from the tank.

They did not find any suicide note anywhere in the house.

The police have registered a case and they believe it to be a suicide prima facie.

They have begun a probe into the incident