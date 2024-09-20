 Bhopal: Panchayat Secy's Phone Hacked, Obscene Photos, Videos Posted On WhatsApp Group


Following the incident, zila panchayat CEO Hrituraj Singh suspended the gram panchayat secretary, named Antar Singh.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 20, 2024, 08:10 AM IST
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Unidentified cyber crooks allegedly hacked the mobile phone of Sewaniya Omkara village panchayat secretary and sent obscene pictures and videos on the village’s WhatsApp group on the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday.

Following the incident, zila panchayat CEO Hrituraj Singh suspended the gram panchayat secretary, named Antar Singh. Singh approached the city cyber cell and lodged a complaint, the officials said. Additional DCP (Crime) Shailendra Singh Chouhan said several obscene pictures and videos were sent on the village’s WhatsApp group from Singh’s number in the dead of the night.



