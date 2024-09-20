Bhopal: Panchayat Secy's Phone Hacked, Obscene Photos, Videos Posted On WhatsApp Group

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Unidentified cyber crooks allegedly hacked the mobile phone of Sewaniya Omkara village panchayat secretary and sent obscene pictures and videos on the village’s WhatsApp group on the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday.

Following the incident, zila panchayat CEO Hrituraj Singh suspended the gram panchayat secretary, named Antar Singh. Singh approached the city cyber cell and lodged a complaint, the officials said. Additional DCP (Crime) Shailendra Singh Chouhan said several obscene pictures and videos were sent on the village’s WhatsApp group from Singh’s number in the dead of the night.

He went on to say that Singh has alleged that someone tried to tarnish his image. As per his statements to the cyber officials, he had slept off on Wednesday night by 11 pm. At around 12:30 am, he received calls from his acquaintances, who questioned him with regard to the pictures and videos sent through his number on the WhatsApp group.

Singh claimed that when he opened WhatsApp, it was logged out. He told the cyber officials that neither did he install any kind of application on his mobile phone, nor did he share any OTP with anyone, still his phone was hacked.