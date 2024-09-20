Bhopal: RSS Voices Concern Over Ratlam, Mandsaur, Sheopur Incidents

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Policemen and members of the majority community almost came to blows in Ratlam after stones were hurled at a procession taken out for the immersing Ganesh idols. Likewise, there was an incident when stones were thrown at a temple during a procession organised on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi in Mandsaur.

Some anti-social elements tried to disturb communal harmony in Sheopur, Raisen, Mandla and Balaghat. Rashtriya Sayamsevak Sangh (RSS) expressed concern over such incidents. A coordination meeting was held between RSS, BJP and the government representatives at Good Governance Institute.BJP’s national co-organisational general secretary Shivprakash, RSS’s Swapnil Kulkarni, state in-charge Mahendra Singh, co-in-charge Satish Upadhyay, BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma, organisational general secretary Hitanand Sharma, Deputy Chief Ministers Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda, and other office-bearers of the RSS were present at the meeting.

Later they all went to CM house and met Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. The CM was also scheduled to attend the meeting but couldn’t make it as he was delayed returning from Indore. Attempts of anti-social elements to disturb communal harmony in the state figured in the discussion.

According to sources, Yadav said that stern action would be taken against such elements. According him, FIRs were registered against those who tried to create such an atmosphere, and many of them were arrested. Rape of a minor girl and action taken against the culprit and the school authorities also figured in the talks.

The leaders of the BJP and senior functionaries of the RSS demanded the government to take action against the officers who are not working properly. The issue related to whether the government is carrying out the RSS ideology also came up for discussion.

The meeting also discussed the work being done by the government in SC/ST-dominated areas. Political appointments are pending in the state for a long time. CM was advised to make those appointments as early as possible. There were discussions about coordination between the government and the outfits of the RSS. The members of the organisation said that the party workers should be given importance and that those who are connected to RSS ideology should be regularly contacted.