Bhopal: Pallavi visits Free Urology Camp

BHOPAL: Health department will be organising health diagnosis camps at various districts of the state in November this year, said principle secretary, health Pallavi Jain Govil, during her visit to the 95th Free Urology camp at Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital on Saturday.

She also said to identify poor urology patients so that they can also be operated.

She informed that 76 urology patients were operated in two days of the camp. She visited the general and recovery wards of the hospital and specially enquired about the well-being of women and child urology operated patients.

She enquired about the publicity and the ways used to aware people about the free camp and also the level of the quality of services and facilities. Patients praised about the quality of cleanliness, services and behavior of paramedical staff, volunteers and surgeons.

Pallavi had a meaningful discussion with American and local urology surgeons Dr Shibban Warikoo, Dr Amar Singh, Dr Jitendra Amlani and Dr CP Dewani. Later she took an overview of eye care wing of the hospital also. She discussed various eye related issues with senior ophthalmologist Dr Rashmi Apte.

She was also informed that Sewa Sadan Hosptial is undertaking eye care services in eight nearby districts. The hospital had launched eight Vision Centers in nearby towns and cities. 15 new vision centers will also be opened very soon within the periphery of 200 km of Bhopal.