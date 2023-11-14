 Bhopal: Painting Contest On 'Chacha Nehru Aur Bachche’ At RSC Today
It will be followed by a science toy making workshop.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 14, 2023, 02:21 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Regional Science Centre (RSC) is going to organise a series of programmes for kids to mark to mark the Children's Day on Tuesday.

As a part of the programme, a Dinosaur Clay Modeling Workshop will be conducted among Primary level school children (Class I to 3) wherein the participants will be guided to develop scale down models of dinosaurs with all the raw materials supplied by this Centre.

It will be followed by a science toy making workshop in which participating children will develop some scientific toys with all the raw materials provided by the centre. The completed dinosaur models and scientific toys will be given away to the participants.

A painting contest on the topic 'Chacha Nehru aur Bachche’ will be organised among children in two categories (Category-I: Class 4 and 5, category-II: Class 6 and 7). All the competitors will be felicitated with prizes and certificates.

