Bhopal: Over 50 youth take part in ‘Youth4Children’

BHOPAL: Youth4Children camp was held to spread information on child rights and talk about child marriage and nutrition through social media.

Around 50 youth from Bhopal participated in the camp organised by UNICEF in partnership with NGO Sky Social, at Sehore near Jamuinya Tank village. It was a part of marking 30 years of signing of the convention on the child rights and how to engage young people, especially who are active on social media, to spread awareness on child rights.

Participants did village walk and drew social maps on the ground in village for children using locally available materials like mud, colours, leaves etc.

They had an interactive session with various stakeholders of child rights like Anganwadi workers, teachers, Sarpanch, villagers and children and figured out the issues faced by them. They asked questions about gender, child health, nutrition, school education etc and shared their perspectives.

Participants made an action plan for upcoming child rights week from November 14-20 and how they will be using social media and tools like video's stories, blogs, images, and talk about child rights, 30 years of CRC, issues like child marriage, nutrition, health and protection.

Michael Juma, chief of MP UNICEF spoke on importance of engaging with youth and how Youth4Children strategy has become central pillar for advancing child rights in every sphere.

“In thirty years after signing of Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), we have achieved a lot. But we still have challenges ahead like child marriage, violence against children and fighting under-nutrition.”