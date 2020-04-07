Bhopal: Over 5 booked under NSA for attacking cops

BHOPAL: The Talaiya police have booked more than five people under National Security Act for attacking two policemen on duty when they asked them to stay inside their houses during the lockdown.

Meanwhile, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ordered stern action against the accused who were involved in the attack. The team of Talaiya police was enforcing the lockdown in Islampura area on Monday when the accused attacked the policemen. Accused Shahid Kabootar along with his friends Mohsin Kachodi, Arsi, Nafees, Shahrukh and other were booked for attacking policemen Satish and Laxman Yadav.

After the reports, the teams of Talaiya police sealed the area and arrested all the accused. Shahid and others were also booked for attempt to murder. The chief minister said whether he is Kabootar or Kachodi, one will be spared as the policemen are serving the nation in the hours of crisis.

CM speaks to SHO

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke to SHO Aishbagh Ajay Nayar and enquired about his health on Tuesday. The CM wanted to boost the morale of cops and when he called Nayar, it was no less a surprise to the latter. Nayar said CM asked him to ensure safety of his staff.