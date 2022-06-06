Bhopal: Over 27,000 aspirants appear for UPSC prelims exams

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than 27,000 aspirants appeared for Union Public Service Commission preliminary exams 2022 in the city on Sunday. As many as 27 exam centres were set up in local colleges, said an official.

Preliminary exams were held in two shifts. The first shift began at 9.30 am while the second shift started at 2.30 pm. Each paper was of two hours. Aspirants were asked to report half an hour before the scheduled time at exam centers.

Covid protocol was followed at all exam centres and aspirants were asked to wear masks before entering the exam center. Sanitisers were kept at entry points. Moreover, colleges ensured social distancing norms.

According to guidelines, not more than 300 aspirants were allowed at one exam centre.

Appropriate security arrangements were made and aspirants were frisked before entering the exam hall. In some colleges, mobile phone jammers were also installed.

ìEverything was good and on expected lines but scorching heat proved to be big spoiler. It was too hot to commute to the exam centre. Moreover, the examination hall was also hot,î said an aspirant after coming out of exam centre.