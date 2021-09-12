Bhopal: Online portal to apply for Driving License troubling new drivers the most

Bhopal: The applicants who are trying to apply for the driver’s license are facing problems in getting Permanent Driving License (DL). They claim to have tried to apply via every source available, from MP online centres to laptop and mobile, but to no avail. The reason is technical, said the officials from the RTO.

According to the information, people who have to go have jobs in other states or have to join a new posting are among the worst sufferers.

Ahmed Shah, a resident of Kolar road, said “I was on a semester break in Bhopal. I have to return to Pune next week. But I am not able to get my license made. I had a learner’s license which has expired and I cannot drive without a license when I go back to Pune.”

Applicants like Shah want to carry their DL with them after their learning. So they want to apply, but the process is not being completed on the website of the Transport Department.

Those who apply online for DL have to reach RTO for thumb impression, photo and digital signature.

New drivers are also not free of the troubles. They are failing to apply online for their learner’s license. Shikha Verma, a student of NLIU Bhopal, said, “I have received a job offer from Bangalore which I am expected to join from October. I thought I could get a learner’s license made before that so I tried to register on the portal through my mobile phone. It showed an error. Then I tried the same with my laptop but to no avail. I then went to an MP online kiosk nearby, but I was not able to register. I have even filed a complaint.”

The department had recently opened an online portal for application of the DLs.

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 10:52 PM IST