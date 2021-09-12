Bhopal: Police FIRs mar Bhopal Chamber of Commerce

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): First, FIR and then, a week after, counter FIR has marred elections in Bhopal Chamber of Commerce and Industries (BCCI).

The counter FIR by Koh-e-Fiza police against nine members of another faction in Bhopal Chamber of Commerce (BCC) has fueled the fire in the controversy which erupted over the elections of the body.

The counter FIR was lodged late Saturday night following a complaint lodged by Prahalad Das Agrawal.

Agrawal’s form for president post was rejected. According to information, FIR has been registered against nine persons including Congress leader Govind Goel and his son Akash Goel, Tejkulpal Singh, Ram Babu Sharma, Mukesh Sen (the then election officer), Motilal Wadwani, Sachin Jain and Sandip Godha for allegedly using abusive words, intervention of BCC working and giving life threat. The counter FIR has exposed the differences between BCC members on political lines.

Following a high voltage drama a week ago, FIR was registered on a complaint of Mukesh Sen against BCC president Lalit Jain, Kalpatru multiplier Limited Adityamanya Jain and others. Nearly 50 members were present before the police.

Earlier, the elections were scheduled to be held on August 29, but district administration did not permit voting, saying BCC didn’t take prior permission in pandemic time.

Mukesh Sen, the then election officer, sought permission for election on September 5. Later, Sen announced the elections to be held on September 12. This irked other factions. The opposite faction's members claimed that there were two big festivals Paryushan Parva of the Jain community and Ganesh Utsav. They demanded elections to be held after September 20.

