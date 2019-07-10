Bhopal: One killed another injured in road mishap

<p><strong>BHOPAL</strong>: A 20-year-old truck driver died while his friend was injured after an unidentified vehicle rammed his two-wheeler on Tuesday evening. The incident occurred around 4 pm when the duo was heading towards toll tax, from Mandideep. </p><p>Deceased Kaleem Khan 20 was a truck driver and was a resident of Uttar Pradesh. He had come to Bhopal in a truck. The time accident occurred, his truck was parked at Mandideep while he was heading towards toll booth.</p><p>His friend Vikas was riding pillion, when an unidentified vehicle rammed into their bike near Indus town.</p><p>The person riding the vehicle fled the spot leaving the duo injured and they were taken to JP hospital where Khan was declared brought dead. Vikas escaped with minor injuries and told police about the incident.</p><p>Misrod SHO Niranjan Sharma said that the nearby CCTV footages are sought to find the vehicle that rammed into their bike.</p>.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>