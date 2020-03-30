Bhopal: OGI staffers donate their one day salary

BHOPAL: Staffers of Oriental Group of Institute (OGI) have decided to donate their one day salary to CM relief fund for fight against Covid-19. They said that it will be a small contribution in nationwide relief fund.

Founder chairman of the group and chancellor of Oriental University, K L Thakral appreciated the initiative of their staffs. They also appealed to them to keep in touch with students during lockdown. At present, the college is providing teaching learning facilities like video lecture, assignment, e-notes; PPT and doubt clear session through online portal to students.

In next phase, online guidance based on previous question papers will be given to them. Thakral also thanked o AICTE and RGPV for providing free of cost e-library and seminar facilities.