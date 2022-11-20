Bhopal: Nurse kills self by taking anaesthesia injection, no suicide note found

e-Paper Get App
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 20, 2022, 09:56 PM IST
Representational image |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old nurse working in Narmada Hospital had allegedly took anaesthesia injection to commit suicide, said Habibanj police here on Sunday.

Police station incharge Manishraj Bharodia told Free Press that the victim was Vishakha Kahar resident of Narmadapuram district.

She worked as a nurse in Narmada Hospital and used to live in a hostel of the hospital.

On Saturday, one of her roommates saw her lying unconscious. She was taken to the hospital but she died during course of treatment.

In the preliminary investigation, the police found that the nurse had taken the injection on her left hand. The police have found the syringe and the bottle of anaesthesia from the spot.

The police did not find any suicide note. The police have seized the mobile phone of the victim and are taking the help of the cyber expert to open the lock of the phone.

On Sunday, post-mortem was conducted and the body was handed over to family for last rites.

