Mumbai: Nurses, parents of KEM hospital demonstrate outside Dean's office over eviction notice

The nurses were given eviction notice and told to vacate premises by November 25 so they can undertake renovation of the nurses' hostel; the alternate accomodation has been identified at Sewree TB hospital. The move came after portion of roof had fallen on a worker who sustained minor injury.

Swapnil MishraUpdated: Friday, November 18, 2022, 12:21 PM IST
article-image
Protestors gathered outside KEM dean's office | FPJ
Mumbai: As many as 300 nurses and their parents have staged protest outside the office of King Edward Memorial Hospital's dean on Friday morning after they were asked to evacuate the quarters and shift to Sewree Tuberculosis hospital by November 25.

On November 4, potion of plaster of the roof in the kitchen of nurses' hostel had fallen on one of the contractual who sustained a minor injury and was treated and sent back home immediately.

article-image

Immediately after the incident, Dean Seth GS Medical College, Matron, Sister Tutor took a stock of the building with Assistant engineer (civil) of the KEM hospital and AE (civil) of HIC and decided to vacate the premises sooner to undertake a major renovation of the building as the same is pending since 2018.

The corporation also received a notice from the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission and took Suo Moto action wherein the Corporation has given a submission that within two weeks the premises will be vacated and alternative accommodation arrangements of nursing quarters will be identified and occupied.

article-image

The next date of the matter's hearing is on December 2 wherein the corporation is expected to file an affidavit before SHRC about the steps taken to ensure the safety and security of the occupants on the premises.

After detailed discussion, the authorities took the decision to shift the occupants to Sewree TB hospital which was recently renovated by HIC.

The appropriate place ie Wards no two and four has been identified where it was ensured that all occupants of the nursing college will suitably be accomodated and none of them directly or indirectly get exposed to TB patients being treated at the hospital," read the notice given to nurses.

“If any of the occupants do not shift from dilapidated nursing quarter, it will be at their risk and consequences KEM administration (MCGM administration) shall not be held responsible for the same,” notice read further.

The remaining finishing work, cleaning and furnishing of the premises is expected to be completed within a week time. Therefore Matron KEMH, Principal School of Nursing made necessary preparation and planning for shifting of the nursing students and its other occupants working in the nursing school / college to the newly identified place by November 28.

