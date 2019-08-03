Bhopal: Now govt schools to follow NCERT books of social sciences for class XI

BHOPAL: State government’s ambitious plan to introduce NCERT (National Council for Educational Research and Training) books in state run schools has gone a step ahead with introduction of books in class 11 this academic session.

The process of introducing NCERT books in MP in state run schools is being done in a phased manner. So far, NCERT books of math, science and environment studies have been introduced in have been introduced in class I to class VIII.

NCERT books of science and maths subjects have been introduced in class IX-XII. Books are also being introduced in a phase manner in all schools across the state.

Introducing NCERT books in schools is being done in a planned manner and teachers are given required training before introducing the book. Subject experts are invited to train the teachers and make acclimatise to the new pattern. Commissioner, school education, Jaishri Kiyawat said that training of teachers is taken as a very challenging task and school education department is very serious about it. The training of identified teachers is compulsory and no excuses are being entertained. Instructions have been given to deduct five days salary of those failing to attend the training, she added.

MP Text Book Corporation publishes and distribute these books to the students across the state for free. So far, books of private publishers were subscribed but after introduction of NCERT books uniformity has come in the schools.

State government has also asked the private schools to introduce NCERT books in their schools so that parents do not have to bear the weight of expensive books. Moreover, these books are considered as best for preparation of competitive exams.