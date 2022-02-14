Bhopal: No water supply in several localities due to pipeline repair

BHOPAL: The water supply in few areas of capital city will remain affected on Tuesday and Wednesday, said Bhopal Municipal Corporation on Monday through a release.

The areas that receive water under BMC’s Kolar water supply project will have to wait for water for at least a day as the pipeline is undergoing a repair work, said the release.

The Mandakini intersection, Nayapura and two other spots of feeder main pipeline in the main gravity pipeline of the project will go under repair on both the days. Hence, the pipeline will remain shut.

Areas where water supply will remain affected on Tuesday:

Nariyal Kheda, JP Nagar, PGBT Area, Qazi Camp, Shahjahanabad, Pinjomal Tank, Tila Jamalpura, Bal Vihar, Putlighar, Ibrahimganj, Chandbad, Arif Nagar, Congress Nagar, Shanti Nagar, Green Park, Sai Baba Nagar, E-6 and E-7 Arera Colony, PNT Colony, Jawahar Chowk, Gulmohar, Paras City, Imami Gate, Peer Gate, Ashok Colony and related areas.

Areas where water supply will remain affected on Wednesday:

Arera Colony (E-1 to E-5), Railway Colony Habibganj, 1100 Quarts, Janata Quarter, Mira Nagar Char Imli, Panchsheel Nagar, Platinum Plaza, Shastri Nagar, Jawahar Chowk Jawahar Bal Udyan, Ginnauri, Moti Masjid, Waheediya Tank, Chandbad Nishatpura, Old Bus Stand, Bal Vihar, Station Bajaria, Nehru Nagar, Vaishali Nagar, Kotra Government Housing, Bagheera Apartment, South TT Nagar, 228 Quarters, Ambedkar Nagar, Saraswati Nagar, 25th Battalion, Geetanjali Complex, Sanjay Complex, Shahpura A, B C Sectors, Gulmohar,Trilanga, Goregaon, Bishankhedi, Sevaniya Gaur Shahpura, Chhavani, Budhwara, Nadeem Road, Lakherapura and related areas.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 10:49 PM IST