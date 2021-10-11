Bhopal: No FIRs against Durga Pandal organisers, say police

BHOPAL: Police took to its twitter handle clarifying that no FIR has been registered against any Durga Pandal organisers on Monday. The FIRs have been filed for the wrongful activities being carried out on the premises during the celebrations, said the police.

Through the official twitter handle of DIG, it tweeted, “No FIR has been filed against any organisers of Durga Pandal in Bhopal district. In the last few days the police have taken action against people involved in illegal activities like organising unauthorised fete and gambling on the premises. No action has been taken against any devotee and police are ensuring peaceful celebrations''.

The clarification came after former chief minister Kamal Nath tweeted on Monday about three ‘FIRs’ being registered against the organisers of Durga Pandal.

The PCC chief accused the administration and government of suppressing enthusiasm of the devotees during the festival by filing the FIRs. Following the Congress leader's tweet, the district administration issued a series of clarifications.

According to sources, three FIRs were registered against the organisers of Durga Pandal. The action has led to resentment among people as well as the Durga Pandal organizers.

Similar tweet was made by the official twitter handle of district collector Bhopal.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 11:05 PM IST