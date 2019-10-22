Bhopal: NGT orders closure of slaughterhouse at Jinsi Square

BHOPAL: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered closure of the slaughterhouse at the Jinsi Square.

The bench of NGT also expressed anger over the civic body’s failure to identify another spot for slaughtering in Bhopal.

The bench of The NGT ordered the BMC and the district administration in January this year to shift the abbatoir elsewhere.

In the hearing, the NGT asked about what measures were taken for complying with those directions, the civic body failed to furnish any satisfactory reply and then the bnch of NGT ordered to shut down the slaughterhouse at its existing area.

On the other hand, the BMC failed to develop the new slaughterhouse at Adampur Chhawni, that was an alternative site for the slaughterhouse, allegedly for some political reasons, said a source.

Now, the Kasai samaaj, that is engaged in the work are likely to lose their livelihood.

It will also lead to a rise in illegal slaughtering in Bhopal. Now, the persons engaged in the work are likely to lose their earning.

According to sources, some 35,000 persons are engaged in the business and they are now in trouble of a livelihood.

NGT also reprimanded the civic body for its failure to build another slaughterhouse or an optional spot, for the issue.

In Jaunary, this year the NGT had ordered the shifting of the slaughterhouse to a new area. The civic body had been delaying it and now on Tuesday in the hearing the NGT bench said that the the civic body has to make it clear as what efforts were taken for shifting of the slaughterhouse.

BMC in dilemma: The proposed slaughterhouse at Adampur Chhawni could not be built due to opposition by former chief minister Digvijaya Singh. Singh had recently said that the area will not be allowed to be used for slaughtering of animals as villagers in the area were against it. Now, the BMC is in a dilemma as what way to go, as after closure of slaughterhouse at Jinsi, the chances of illegal slaughtering will rise.