Bhopal: Next Hunar Haat in city from March 12

New Delhi/Bhopal: Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has said that the 'Hunar Haat' is playing a "phenomenal and perfect role" in making 'Vocal for Local' campaign a mass movement.



Naqvi also stated that more than 12 lakh people have visited the 'Hunar Haat' which started in New Delhi from February 20, 2021 and become the proud promoter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Vocal for Local' campaign by purchasing handmade products of indigenous artisans and craftsmen worth crores of rupees and the number of visitors are likely to go above 16 lakh in the next two days.



More than 600 artisans and craftsmen from 31 states and UTs participated in the Hunar Haat. Artisans and craftsmen from Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal participated in the Hunar Haat at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi for display and sale of their exquisite indigenous handmade products.



Naqvi said, "Visitors enjoyed traditional delicacies from every region of the country at 'Bawarchikhana' section. Besides, different cultural and musical programmes were daily presented by renowned artists of the country such as Vinod Rathore, Nizami Brothers, Sudesh Bhonsle, Kailash Kher and others".