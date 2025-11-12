 Bhopal News: NGO Alleges Rip-Off Of ₹25K Crore By Gammon India
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: NGO Alleges Rip-Off Of ₹25K Crore By Gammon India

Bhopal News: NGO Alleges Rip-Off Of ₹25K Crore By Gammon India

An NGO, Watch League, has alleged that Gammon India, Deepmala Infrastructure Private Limited, and Shristi CBD, which are working on the central business district (CBD) project in New Market, Bhopal, ripped off Rs 25,000 crore.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 11:11 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: NGO Alleges Rip-Off Of ₹25K Crore By Gammon India | Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An NGO, Watch League, has alleged that Gammon India, Deepmala Infrastructure Private Limited, and Shristi CBD, which are working on the central business district (CBD) project in New Market, Bhopal, ripped off Rs 25,000 crore.

A functionary of the NGO, Chandna Arora, made the allegations at a press conference on Wednesday.

Arora said the companies took the high-cost 14.88 acres from the government on lease. But the lease was cancelled in 2017.

Read Also
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Transfers ₹1,500 Each To 1.26 Crore Ladli Behna Beneficiaries Across...
article-image

Although the government has full control over the project, the companies are selling commercial shops, offices, and flats through illegal registrations.

FPJ Shorts
ED Raids 14 Locations In ₹85-Crore Fraud Case Involving Former Lodha Developers Director
ED Raids 14 Locations In ₹85-Crore Fraud Case Involving Former Lodha Developers Director
Central Railway On High Alert After Bomb Hoax On Mahanagari Express; No Explosives Found
Central Railway On High Alert After Bomb Hoax On Mahanagari Express; No Explosives Found
SLC Confirms Sri Lankan Players' Request To Return Home After Islamabad Blast; Says Tour Will Continue
SLC Confirms Sri Lankan Players' Request To Return Home After Islamabad Blast; Says Tour Will Continue
Mumbai: CRMS Leaders Booked For Unlawful Assembly Over CSMT Protest That Disrupted Train Services
Mumbai: CRMS Leaders Booked For Unlawful Assembly Over CSMT Protest That Disrupted Train Services

She said that the NGO had lodged a complaint at the MP Nagar police station.

The process for including other partners in the case is underway, she said, adding that the registrations are being done through Deepmala Infrastructure.

Money is being transferred to the accounts of the company, she said.

Complaints have been made to ED, EOW, and other probe agencies, and the PMO.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Burglars Target Deputy Collector’s House In Char Imli

Bhopal News: Burglars Target Deputy Collector’s House In Char Imli

MP News: STF Busts Fake D.Ed Marksheet Scam In School Education; FIR Filed Against 34, Including 8...

MP News: STF Busts Fake D.Ed Marksheet Scam In School Education; FIR Filed Against 34, Including 8...

MP News: Women Get ₹1,500 First Time Under Ladli Behna Yojna

MP News: Women Get ₹1,500 First Time Under Ladli Behna Yojna

MP News: High Court To Continue Hearing On Quota In Promotions On Nov 13

MP News: High Court To Continue Hearing On Quota In Promotions On Nov 13

MP News: High Court Upholds Girl’s Right To Study, Rebukes Father

MP News: High Court Upholds Girl’s Right To Study, Rebukes Father