Bhopal News: NGO Alleges Rip-Off Of ₹25K Crore By Gammon India

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An NGO, Watch League, has alleged that Gammon India, Deepmala Infrastructure Private Limited, and Shristi CBD, which are working on the central business district (CBD) project in New Market, Bhopal, ripped off Rs 25,000 crore.

A functionary of the NGO, Chandna Arora, made the allegations at a press conference on Wednesday.

Arora said the companies took the high-cost 14.88 acres from the government on lease. But the lease was cancelled in 2017.

Although the government has full control over the project, the companies are selling commercial shops, offices, and flats through illegal registrations.

She said that the NGO had lodged a complaint at the MP Nagar police station.

The process for including other partners in the case is underway, she said, adding that the registrations are being done through Deepmala Infrastructure.

Money is being transferred to the accounts of the company, she said.

Complaints have been made to ED, EOW, and other probe agencies, and the PMO.