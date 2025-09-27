 Bhopal News: Disagreement Among Snatchers Led To iPhone Being Thrown Away In IG Mobile Snatching Case; Third Minor Accused Also Held
After snatching the two phones, a dispute broke out among them

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 10:57 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested the third minor accused involved in snatching an iPhone and an android phone from IG Intelligence in the high security Char Imli on Tuesday night.

It came to the fore that the three accused in the case had a quarrel following the incident and one of them threw the iPhone away. Two accused were arrested earlier on Friday, leading to the recovery of the android handset.

ACP Umesh Tiwari said the gang consisted of 18-year-old Aditya Kanjaria of Durga Nagar and two minors, one of whom was the kingpin. Aditya and one of the minors were riding a bike when they saw the third minor accused and forced him to sit on the bike.

The trio set out on a motorcycle to make “quick money” when they spotted the senior officer and his wife walking after dinner. One of the minors snatched the officer’s two phones while moving on their bike.

After snatching the two phones, a dispute broke out among them. One of the minors warned that crime in a high-security zone could land them in the police net, so the other threw the officer’s iPhone nearby.

The miscreants fled with the android handset which contained sensitive state security data. They buried the phone in a nearby park and planned to sell it once police stopped searching for them.

