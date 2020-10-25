Bhopal: New traffic system opens to check jams

City traffic system has been revamped. The new traffic system was inaugurated on Sunday evening at police control room. Under it, police will ensure areas prone to traffic jams are relieved through the newly constituted Special Traffic Squad. The team in the squad will have a bike with two traffic cops on it. Such bikes will be enabled with flash lights, PA system, hooters, extra battery, main pack set, main pack set stand, a body warn camera and other modern equipments.

The teams will be deployed at Retghat square, board office square, Bharat talkies square, Mata Mandir square and at Peer Gate. The STS will be operated from the traffic control department, which will receive instructions on jams or VIP movement, around.