Bhopal: Three-day puppetry style Ramayana underway in Rangshree Ballet Troupe

A three-day fest, based on 67-year-old ballet ‘Ramayana’ in puppetry style is underway on the premises of Rangshree Ballet Troupe in Bhopal.

On the first day, the scene of the arrival of Ram, Sita and Laxman in Ayodhya was enacted. Preparations are being made for the coronation of Ram as a new king of Ayodhya, Manthra, however, plays spoilsport and Ram is sent on exile for four years. Despite the request of the people of Ayodhya, Ram leaves for the forest to keep the promise, made to his father.

Next, when Ram reaches the banks of the Saryu Rivers to cross it the boatman, Kevat, insists on washing his feet because he fears that his boat may otherwise turn into a woman. The first day of the fest ended with Ram, Laxman and Sita building a hut for themselves and living off nuts and fruits.

In the puppetry style of enacting the Ramayana, the artistes wear wooden masks on their faces which makes acting challenging because they can’t convey their emotions through facial expression.

Theatre artistes Uday Sahane and Rahul Rastogi inaugurated the fest on Saturday evening. The event was streamed live on social media platforms of the troupe.