Bhopal: BMC awards contract to run multi-level parkings without floating tender

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has awarded contract of running multi-level parkings to a firm without floating tenders. The BMC has inked agreement with the firm on the basis of tender floated by Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Limited (BSCDCL).

“All the multi-level parkings in the city have been handed over to BMC, which did not float fresh tenders,” former Mayor-in-Council member Shankar Makoria said. In fact, former members of mayor-in-council have raised objection and filed a complaint with urban administration department in this regard. They said BMC did not float fresh tenders after taking over the parking this month and the only reason for it was to benefit the firm. The tender for parking at MP Nagar, New Market and at Bairagarh was floated by BSCDCL and now BMC will award work on basis of its tender.

Earlier, a firm Mindtech was awarded contract, which caused loss to civic body. Now, another firm is under scanner. Makoria said when the tender was floated, only one firm, which was awarded the contract, had applied as a bidder. He said matter will be raised at higher level. Another former MiC member Kewal Mishra said they will file complaint with minister of urban administration department.

When contacted, deputy municipal commissioner Manoj Shrivastav said agreement has been made with the firm. “We have included BSCDCL CEO in the agreement,” he added.