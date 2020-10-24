Bhopal: Despite ban, chunari yatra taken out, administration shifts onus on police

BHOPAL: Despite ban on religious processions due to pandemic, chunari yatra (religious procession) was taken out in Damkheda, Kolar on Navratri’s Ashtami on Saturday. Hardly anyone wore mask. Administration was busy in making arrangement for Ravan dahan. After facing flak, the administration shifted the onus on police stating they should have monitored chunari yatra.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, on October 3, had given instructions for ban on garba and religious processions. District administration then issued guidelines to organisers and devotees for adherence to Covid norms.

Though corona cases have declined, doctors have warned people to be cautious. Medical Superintendent of Hamidia Hospital Dr ID Chaurasia said people should follow guidelines for protection from coronavirus.

SDM Rajesh Gupta said, “Chunari yatra was taken out in Damkheda of Kolar area. Devotees should have at least put on masks. I was busy with arrangements for Ravan dahan on Dussehra. People should follow guidelines. Police should also look into matter.”