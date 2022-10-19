Bhopal: National Police Commemoration Day full dress rehearsal held

FP NEWS SERVICE

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Head constable Ram Chandra Kushwaha was the chief guest of the Full dress rehearsal memorised to observe National Police Commemoration Day took the salute of the parade. Full dress rehearsal held at Lal Parade Ground on Wednesday morning. Government Manubhai Patel to attend the programme on October 21st, as per the official programme to date.

Clouds over the participation of governor, chief minister and home minister into the programme has darken. All the three dignitaries are busy and engaged in other programme. This year may the DGP going to take the salute, said the officials.

The Day will be observed on October 21st to remember the sacrifice of the martyrs. On the day families of 16 police personnel martyrs will be facilitated.

ADP (police training and research institute) G Janardan inspected the parade and took the stock of the arrangements.

IPS officer Priyanka Shukla led the parade and in the parade the contingents of SAF, district force, police band and dog squad were also present.

In the programme commissioner of police Makrand Deouskar, inspector general of police Irshad Wali, deputy commissioner of police Sachin Atulkar commandant of 7th SAF Atul Singh and many other officers participated.

