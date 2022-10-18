Ahead of Diwali, 3 quintal mawa seized in Bhopal

Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) officials checking mawa at sweets shop | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Around 3 quintal of Mawa manufactured for sale during Diwali in city has been seized on suspicion of being sub-standard on Tuesday

Ten samples of the sweets and paneer were collected by the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) from 6 establishments ahead of Diwali, said officials.

FDA inspector Devendra Dubey informed that action has been taken against sweets and mawa centres. Samples of Mawa and Strawberry Barfi have been collected from Standard Dairy, Itwara Bazaar. Samples of Mawa and Paneer have been collected from Central India Dairy, Itwara Bazar.

Milk Cake sample has been collected from Agra Store, Itwara Bazar. Samples of Aggarwal Namkeen, Gulab Jamun have been collected from Itwara Bazar store.

Milk cake, mawa and paneer samples and 2 quintals of mawa confiscated from Mahendra Mawa Bhandar, Mangalwara police station. A sample of mawa and 1 quintal of mawa were confiscated from Rajshree Mawa Bhandar, Mangalwara police station, Dubey said.

Meanwhile, eight samples of mawa which were collected on October 8 have been found to be unfit for consumption. The samples were sent for testing and as per the report, four samples were found to be unsafe for consumption due to the presence of caustic soda, FDA inspector Devendra Dubey said.

The remaining four samples were also found to be of substandard quality due to the presence of other fats and sugars other than milk fat, he added.

