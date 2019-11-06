Bhopal: Nath’s 14 ministerial colleagues among MLAs facing criminal cases

BHOPAL: There are several MLAs in Congress, BJP and other parties, against who criminal cases are underway. These MLAs include 14 ministers too. The MPs and the MLAs, against who criminal cases are filed, have become restless after the incident of Prahlad Lodhi losing membership of state assembly.

There are some ministers and MLAs against whom severe criminal cases are filed. These politicians are nervous as these cases are disposed at a fast pace.

Criminal cases are filed against the ministers including Pradhyumna Singh Tomar, Sukhdev Panse, PC Sharma, Jitu Patwari, Lakhan Ghanghoria, Lakhan Singh Yadav, Kamleshwar Patel, Imarti Devi, Brijendra Singh Rathore, Harsh Yadav, Tulsiram Silawat, Surendra Singh Baghel, Tarun Bhanot, Jaivardhan Singh and Bala Bachchan. The government is withdrawing the criminal cases which were filed following political rivalry.

The cases which are not severe including Dharna and demonstration are also withdrawn. The government is facing problem in withdrawing of cases related to thrashing, arson and misbehavior with the government servants.

Minister Panse is facing charge of mischief by fire in the houses of Pardi community. This case does not come under the jurisdiction of the state government. The charges on Tomar, Rathore and Patwari are of serious nature. According to sources, the ministers and the MLAs are trying hard to get criminal cases withdrawn. Similarly, government could not withdraw cases against the independent MLAs namely Surendra Singh Shera, Rambai Prajapati, Kunal Chaudhary, Sanjiv Kushwaha and Panchilal Meda. There has been a rise in rate of disposal in the criminal cases filed against the MPs and MLAs. The decision of court in cases of Lodi and Congress MLA Babu Jandel came up in just one week.

Hearing completed in Lodhi’s case, verdict reserved

The hearing in case of Prahlad Lodhi concluded in High Court on Wednesday. The court after the hearing reserved its order. Ravinandan Singh and Pushpendra Kaurav pleaded for Lodhi. An appeal has been filed in the court to put a stay on Lodhi’s punishment. The court has been informed that Lodhi has been disqualified from assembly’s membership in a wrong way.