Bhopal: Nath Supports Teachers Staging Demonstration | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The demonstration staged by the selected candidates of Primary Teacher Recruitment 2020 is becoming intense with the each passing day.

As health of four candidates sitting on hunger strike deteriorated, police rushed them to JP Hospital for the treatment amid stiff resistance from them. Meanwhile, Congress has thrown its hat into the ring by supporting them.

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath tweeted that state government was not paying attention to demands of the candidates of Primary Teacher Recruitment 2020. He assured of them justice if Congress formed government in the state after Assembly elections this year.

The selected candidates have launched agitation in front of Directorate of Public Instructions (DPI), demanding that 51,000 posts should be increased and they should be appointed.