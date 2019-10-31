Bhopal: Nath cabinet to observe fast for flood relief fund as centre dithers on decision

BHOPAL: The Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Kamal Nath, will sit on a fast at New Delhi against the Central government for not releasing relief fund for damage caused due to excessive rains in the state. This was decided in a Cabinet meeting on Thursday on the suggestion of ministers.

Public relations minister PC Sharma said the Central government has released fund to Karnataka and Bihar for damage caused due to excessive rains but people of Madhya Pradesh are suffering from injustice.

Sharma said Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) is staging dharna in the state for distribution of relief. Sharma said the BJP should stage dharna against the Central government in Delhi.

Sharma said all ministers on Friday, November 1, will hold press conferences in their respective districts against the injustice meted to the state by the Central government. He said the excessive rains have affected 55 lakh farmers, and damaged 11,000 kilometre-long roads and 1 lakh houses. This led to loss of Rs 16,000 crore. Sharma said the state has demanded release of Rs 7,041 crore from the Central government.

Sharma said the Chief Minister had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah for the release of relief fund but to no avail. Sharma said the Cabinet expressed displeasure over the attitude of Modi and Shah.

According to sources, several ministers gave their opinion in the cabinet meeting over the movement to be launched against Modi and Shah.

The Cabinet also discussed on constituting of ‘Rajya Punarnirman Upkosh’ to recover the loss caused due to excessive rains. Chief Minister Kamal Nath and ministers announced donating their one month salary to be deposited in the said corpus. Similarly, IAS officers have also announced donating their arrears of 5 per cent DA allotted to them in July in the said corpus. The additional fund of Rs 1000 crore with Laghu Van Upaj Sangh would also be transferred to this corpus. The additional funds with other agencies of the state government will also be transferred to the said corpus.