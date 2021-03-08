Bhopal: Nasal jab to act as booster for those vaccinated against Covid-19

BHOPAL: Nasal vaccine prepared by Bharat Biotech will act as booster dose after the effect of two doses of vaccines being currently administered diminishes in the body. However, it is matter of observation as how long, the two doses of vaccine remain effective, maintain the health experts at People's College of Medical Sciences & Research Centre (PSMS), which had conducted phase-3 trial of COVAXIN prepared by Bharat Biotech.

PSMS administration says that nasal form of vaccine of company will be booster dose in case need arises after effect of both doses of current vaccine ends in body for protection from COVID virus.

Phase -1 trial of nasal vaccine has already been started at four places in the country—Patna, Chennai, Nagpur and Hyderabad—on limited volunteers.

As of now, the PSMS has not been given phase-1 trial .PSMS dean Dr Anil Dixit said, “We have conducted phase-3 trial of company COVAXIN. Company may be given trial of nasal vaccine of next stages. The nasal vaccine which company has prepared will be a booster dose when effects of both the doses which are being administered, vanishes in bodies. However, it will matter of observation as how long, both the does remain effective in body for protection against COVID-19. It will be convenient for the beneficiaries. But everything depends on situation and form of COVID virus.”