Bhopal: Names of Shivraj, Prabhat doing rounds with Rakesh for state prez

BHOPAL: The process of elections within the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has begun.

Political activities have started over polls of Mandal presidents and the party organization. Polls of district presidents and state president will follow the polls of Mandal presidents. BJP leaders maintain that state president poll will take place in December.

BJP state president Rakesh Singh was appointed state president, without elections, in place of Nandkumar Singh Chouhan before assembly elections.

Singh is considered the biggest contender for the post of state president.

It is said that BJP national president Amit Shah and Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar are in favour of Singh. While, some RSS leaders have forwarded name of Chouhan. Chouhan is still the most favourite BJP leader in the state in public. He also has good standing in BJP MLAs and other leaders. In this situation, some leaders are emphasising on appointing Chouhan as next state president. Though, Chouhan is saying that he is not in the race for the post.

Chouhan was appointed as BJP national vice president when BJP stepped down from the government in the state. He was also appointed as in charge of BJP membership campaign. After completing of membership campaign,

Chouhan as of now has no special assignment but he is constantly working to attack the state government at his own level.

Prabhat Jha is once again working to become state president. He had to step down from the state president post before 2013 assembly elections. His membership of Rajya Sabha is ending in April, 2020. In this situation, he wish to become active in state politics. RSS leader Suresh

Soni is said to be backing Jha. Although, Soni has stopped intervening in BJP affairs but he is said to have good influence on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. No stalwart leader in state is said to be supporting Jha but he is still working hard.

Name of ex-home minister Bhupendra Singh is also doing round for the post of BJP state president. Singh is said to be confidant of Shivraj Singh Chouhan. He is also close to Narendra Tomar. Singh and state president Rakesh Singh are relatives and the former will not oppose Singh’s candidature.

Mere formality: BJP leaders maintain that political activities will further intensify with elections for state president coming near. Although these leaders also maintain that state president elections are merely formality and the one, whose name is decided by the BJP central leaders, will be finalised.