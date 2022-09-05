Bhopal Municipal Corporation simplifies mutation process for property buyers

Bhopal Municipal Corporation office |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has simplified the process for mutation of property. The buyers have to deposit Rs 2,500 after booking slot at time of registration of property, according to BMC officials.

With a soft copy of the registry, registered vendors log on to IGRS portal and claims and objections are invited within 15 days.

After 15 days, the zonal officer will issue a mutation online. Buyers will be able to download the mutation copy from sugam.mp.gov.in portal. This will prevent people from visiting the ward office or zonal office of BMC for mutation.

Once the property is registered in the sub-registrar's office, the buyer of the property has to get the ownership updated in his/her name in the local revenue office (municipality or panchayat office).

Property mutation is the process through which the title entry is changed in local records, once it has been transferred in the name of a new owner. Land and property mutation helps local authorities to fix property tax liability and charge it accordingly.

