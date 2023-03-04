Bhopal: Mukhya Mantri Ladli Behna Yojana launch on Sunday

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will launch Mukhya Mantri Ladli Behna Yojana at Jamboori Maidan on Sunday. A sum of Rs 1,000 per month will be given to eligible women under the scheme for five years.

The women will also be given detailed information regarding the scheme at the launch programme.

Domicile and income certificate will not be required. To take advantage of this scheme, a team of officers and employees will visit villages, cities and get the application filled.

Traffic diversion

For the launch programme, traffic will be diverted from Awadhpuri, Surabhi Sweets shop, Surabhi Enclave, Rishipuram Square, Church Chowraha, Vijay Market, Sri Krishna Mandir, Barkheda, Gulab Garden, Masjid Tiraha, DRM office, Habibgaj Nakka, Habibganj Under Bridge, 10 Number market.

Vehicles coming from Piplani or Ayodhya Nagar have been diverted to JK Road, ITI Tiraha (trisection), Prabhat Chowraha.

Similarly, passengers buses coming from Hoshangabad, Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Betul will be diverted to 11-Meel, Habibganj Nakka, ISBT.

Passenger buses coming from Indore will be allowed to up to Halalpur bus stand. Buses from Rajgarh, Guna, Ujjain will follow the same route.