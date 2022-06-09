Bhopal: MP to work on soil conservation as suggested by Sadhguru, says CM

Sadhguru Yogi Vasudev Jaggi addressing a programme 'Mitti sanrakshan Jan-Jagran' in the presence of CM Shivraj SIngh Chouhan at Motilal Nehru Stadium in Bhopal on Thursday evening. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Expressing concern over decreasing fertility of earth, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Thursday Madhya Pradesh would work on conservation of soil step by step as suggested by Sadhguru Vasudev Jaggi.

He was addressing a programme 'Mitti sanrakshan Jan-Jagran' organised in the presence of Sadhguru Vasudev Jaggi at Motilal Nehru Stadium here on Thursday evening.

A man holds sketch of Sadhguru Yogi Vasudev Jaggi at 'Mitti sanrakshan Jan-Jagran' programme in Bhopal on Thursday | FP

A cultural programme being organised at 'Mitti sanrakshan Jan-Jagran' | FP

CM said, “Sadhguru has shown a wonderful amalgamation of material and spirituality and for the welfare of the world, Sadhguru is engaged in a campaign of soil conservation to save soil.”

“Our body is made up of five elements, one of them is soil”, CM added.

He said, “I myself plant a sapling every day, in which social organizations are also cooperating. Narmada Seva Yatra was taken out following the path shown by Sadhguru. We have done the work of planting saplings around Narmada.”CM said, “Under Jalabhishek campaign, the MP is making 5000 Amrit Sarovar. Planting trees will prevent soil erosion. The Jalabhishek campaign will increase the ground water. Under the Energy Literacy Campaign, we are promoting solar energy.”

Spiritual guru Sadhguru is currently on a 100-day, 30,000-km journey as part of the ‘Save Soil Movement’. He reached Bhopal on Thursday | FP

CM said efforts were being made to save the earth, save the soil and create public awareness through plantation.

He said the main objective of the “Save Soil campaign” is to give a message to all the countries that organic matter should be maintained in the required quantity in the agricultural land.

Fertilizer degrading soil fertility: Sadhguru

Sadhguru Yogi Vasudev Jaggi said fertilizer was degrading the fertility of soil gradually. He said efforts should be made to maintain the fertility of the soil to protect the flora and fauna.

“Biodiversity is extremely important in the ecosystem. Due to the decrease in the fertility of the soil, the production of food on the earth will be less, due to which the food crisis will deepen,” said the spiritual guru.

Sadhguru is currently on a 100-day, 30,000-km journey as part of the ‘Save Soil Movement’. He reached Bhopal on Thursday. To Save Soil’ that Isha Foundation Founder Sadhguru started off as a lone motorcyclist in March and has ridden through most of Europe, parts of Central Asia as well as the Middle East to bring the focus on the dire need to save soil.