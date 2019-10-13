Bhopal: MP rowers grab 5 gold medals in natl C’ship

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh rowers bagged five out of eight gold medals in the heats events on the day one of the 40th Junior National Rowing Championship held at Upper Lake on Sunday. In the single scull men event, Madhya Pradesh won the gold medal by finishing the race in 3:3:25 minutes, Telangana bagged the second position while Kerala stood third.

MP again clinched a gold medal in the double scull men event, Haryana bagged the silver medal and West Bengal had to satisfy with bronze medal.

In the coxless pair men event, MP clinched the gold medal by finishing the race in 3:18:47 minutes. Boys Sports Company stood second in the event and West Bengal won the bronze medal.

In coxless four men event, MP clinched the gold medal, Kerala won silver medal and Telangana bagged the bronze medal.

Madhya Pradesh team finished the single scull women’s team in 4:04:48 minutes and bagged the gold medal, Telangana clinched silver medal and Kerala had to satisfy with the bronze medal.