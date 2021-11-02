Bhopal: MP Police recruitment scam: Five get 7-year R-I

BHOPAL: The Special Judge, CBI (Vyapam Cases), Bhopal sentenced five accused-- three candidates, one impersonator and one middleman namely Kedar Nath Tyagi, Dheeraj Kumar Duneriya, Devesh Kumar Tyagi, Chandra Bhushan Mourya and Satish Jatav to undergo seven years Rigorous Imprisonment and fine of Rs 8000 each in a case related to MP Police Constable Recruitment Test-2012 conducted by Vyapam here on Monday.

The CBI had registered instant case on August 5,2015 in compliance of orders dated July 9, 2015 of Supreme Court passed in WP (Civil) No. 372/2015 & 417/2015 and taken over the investigation of the case earlier registered vide FIR No. 19/2014 at police station STF, Bhopal on the allegations of cheating by impersonation in MP Police Recruitment Test-2012 conducted by Vyapam. The State Police had earlier filed 2 chargesheets. After investigation, the CBI filed a supplementary charge-sheet against 11 accused including candidates, middlemen and impersonators. The Trial Court found the five accused guilty and acquitted other five accused. One accused expired during the trial.

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 01:49 AM IST